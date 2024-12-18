Air Transat connects Toronto and Berlin in Summer 2025 with Airbus A321LR

Air Transat has announced a new exclusive non-stop route between Toronto, Canada and Berlin, Germany. The service will operate from June 19 to October 24, 2025, with two weekly flights on Thursdays and Sundays.

Following the recent announcement of a new route to Valencia, Air Transat now adds Berlin to its range of transatlantic destinations, bringing the total of non-stop routes between Canada and Europe or North Africa to 36.

“This new route aligns with our revenue diversification strategy by targeting an important yet underserved market. It also leverages our A321LR aircraft, enabling us to offer a high-quality inflight experience, as well as our joint venture with Porter, which connects the German capital to several major Canadian cities,” said Sebastian Ponce, Chief Revenue Officer of Transat.

Air Transat is strengthening its connectivity with Porter Airlines, offering connections from Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and Halifax. These connecting flights will make it simpler for Canadians to discover Berlin and its rich cultural heritage.

“Berlin is the third-largest unserved market from Toronto Pearson to Europe with more than 100,000 passengers flying indirect each year. We welcome this new direct flight from Air Transat as it will provide passengers a more seamless travel experience,” mentioned Kurush Minocher, Interim Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Director of Customer Experience and Airline Relations of Toronto Pearson Airport.

“The new Toronto route to Berlin is an important step in further expanding our long-haul offering. We are delighted to have gained a new strong partner in Air Transat. The connection to Toronto opens up fantastic new travel opportunities for travellers from Berlin and Brandenburg to Canada and North America in general. At the same time, the Capital Region Berlin-Brandenburg is an attractive destination for visitors from Canada,” added Aletta von Massenbach, Chief Executive Officer of Berlin Airport.

Air Transat will operate this route with the A321LR, one of the most fuel-efficient aircraft in its class, equipped with ergonomic cabins and an advanced inflight entertainment system.