Air Transat unveils its ambitious 2024 summer programme from Toronto

The airline will offer direct flights to Lima year-round

Air Transat is pleased to present its 2024 summer flight programme from Toronto. This schedule reflects a significant recovery, particularly in its key markets of Europe and the South. At the peak of the season, the airline will offer 110 weekly direct flights, serving more than 25 destinations. Newly added direct flights to Lima in Peru will now be offered year-round.

“By adding key destinations, strengthening our frequency of flights to promising markets, expanding our presence in Europe and the South, and reducing the seasonality of our operations, we are well positioned to maximise our revenues and develop our market share in Ontario,” says Michèle Barre, Transat’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We are committed to continuing our growth and investing in the quality of our in-flight service, for which we have been renowned for more than 35 years.”

Greater presence on the Old Continent

Air Transat continues to improve its offering on the European market by increasing the frequency of its flights to England, Croatia, Ireland, Italy and Portugal throughout the season, in order to offer its customers greater travel flexibility. The new flights will allow the airline to offer daily service to Dublin and Manchester.

From Toronto, the airline will serve 15 European destinations with direct flights.

Destination From Toronto AMSTERDAM – Netherlands 4 ATHENS – Greece 4 BARCELONA – Spain 3 DUBLIN – Ireland 7 (+1) FARO – Portugal 2 (+1) GLASGOW – Scotland 7 LAMEZIA – Italy 1 LISBON – Portugal 5 LONDON – England 14 MANCHESTER – England 7 (+1) PARIS – France 7 PORTO – Portugal 5 (+1) ROME – Italy 7 VENICE – Italy 2 (+1) ZAGREB – Croatia 4 (+1)

Number of weekly flights during peak season and changes compared to 2023

Year-round sun destinations

In an effort to offer more options to sun lovers, while continuing to reduce the seasonality of its operations in the South, Air Transat will increase the frequency of its flights from Toronto to some of its Southern destinations.

The airline will also add a new destination to its summer schedule: Peru. In fact, the company will annualised its flights to Lima, allowing travel enthusiasts to discover this fascinating destination throughout the year.

Destination From Toronto CANCUN – Mexico 9 (+2) CAYO COCO -?Cuba 1 HOLGUIN -?Cuba 2 LIMA – Peru 2 (+2) MONTEGO BAY -?Jamaica 2 (+1) PUERTO PLATA – Dominican Republic 2 PUNTA CANA – Dominican Republic 9 (+2) SAMANA – Dominican Republic 1 SANTA CLARA -?Cuba 1 VARADERO -?Cuba 2

Number of weekly flights during peak season and changes compared to 2023

Montreal, October 5, 2023