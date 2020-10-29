Air Transat to resume flights to Brussels and Amsterdam in 2021

Canadian airline Air Transat expects to return to Brussels Airport and Amsterdam Schiphol in 2021, albeit with a reduced timetable, the airline disclosed on its website. These destinations were not operated in summer 2020 due to the corona pandemic.

From Sunday 2 May, Air Transat will resume twice-weekly flights from Montréal Mirabel to Brussels on Monday and Friday. Interestingly, the airline will operate its brand new Airbus A321LR for the Friday flights. The Monday flights will be carried out by an Airbus A330-200. From 15 June, the frequency will be increased to three times a week, on Monday, Thursday and Sunday, all by A330-200 aircraft.

Amsterdam Schiphol will be connected to Toronto three times a week from 15 April, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. A flight on Sunday will be added from 27 June. Only the Airbus A330-200 will be operated on the route.