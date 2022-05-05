Air Transat resumes operations out of Belgium, utilising the Airbus A321neoLR to Montreal

Air Transat is pleased to announce the resumption of its flights between Belgium and Canada, after long months of forced suspension due to COVID–19. Until the end of October, the airline will offer direct flights between Brussels Airport and Montreal up to three times a week at the height of the season, on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays. Air Transat will operate these flights with its new Airbus A321neoLR aircraft.



The Montreal–based airline is making its long–awaited comeback at Brussels Airport, from which it has been operating flights to Canada for more than 30 years, as a sign of the strong ties that unite the two countries.



“We are delighted to once again offer our Belgian passengers direct flights between Brussels and Montreal. Winning the title of World’s Best Leisure Airline in 2021 demonstrates once more that Air Transat holds a very special place in the hearts of its passengers, thanks to our crew, who proudly embodies Quebec’s spirit and hospitality. Passengers will also have the opportunity to fly aboard our new Airbus A321neoLR, which has the lowest environmental impact in its category, reinforcing the company’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050,” emphasises Cyril Cousin, Director France, Benelux, Switzerland and Germany from Air Transat.



Thanks to an extensive network of domestic flights, Belgian travellers and expats can discover or rediscover Canada’s exciting provinces and cities. Five Canadian destinations are accessible from Brussels namely Quebec City (YQB), Toronto (YYZ), Calgary (YYC) or Vancouver (YVR) after a short stopover in Montreal (YUL).



“We are pleased to welcome Air Transat, a long–standing partner of Brussels Airport, as

one of our airlines again,” said Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport Company. “With this relaunch, we are increasing our capacity between Brussels Airport and Canada, one of our most popular summer destinations. We are also delighted that this return is being made in a more sustainable way with the Airbus A321neoLR. The deployment of these aircraft will be a major contribution to the overall environmental efforts of all fleets serving Brussels Airport.“



Air Transat is committed to satisfying its passengers in terms of services, comfort and safety. Obtaining this distinction reflects the professionalism and commitments taken by the company for its customers and the European and Canadian destinations it serves. Keen to reduce its impact on the environment, Air Transat has completely transformed its fleet with the integration of the Airbus A321neoLR, the greenest in its class. This plane consumes 15% less fuel, reduces noise by 50% and reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 50% compared to the previous generation aircraft.