Air Transat resumes direct flights between Nantes and Montreal

Air Transat, recognised as the best leisure airline in the world, is proud to announce the resumption of its operations from Nantes, an airport managed by VINCI Airports, as of May 3, with take-off from its brand new Airbus A321neoLR to Montreal.

“The friendship that unites France and Canada is very precious. It is, therefore, a real pleasure for us to restore our direct flights from Nantes, a route that has been an integral part of our air programme for more than 30 years and which we now operate exclusively. We know that travellers, whether on vacation or reuniting with loved ones, particularly appreciate the ease of getting to their final destination non-stop. We are therefore delighted to be able to offer them this service again,” said Cyril Cousin, Director of Air Transat France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Germany.

“We are very happy with the return of Air Transat to Nantes Atlantique. This sign of the company’s confidence is excellent news for local international outreach. This direct connection between Nantes and Montreal, operated exclusively by Air Transat, represents not only a historic link between our territory of the Great West and Canada, but also an accelerator in terms of economic and cultural exchanges,” says Cyril Girot, Managing Director of Nantes Atlantique Airport – VINCI Airports.

At the height of the season, 3 direct flights will be offered each week between Nantes and Montreal. Passengers will also be able to continue their journey to other Canadian cities thanks to the domestic flights offered by Air Transat and even to arrive in one city and leave from another one, thanks to the highly popular multi-destination offer. In terms of comfort, they will travel aboard Air Transat’s modern fleet, made up entirely of Airbus aircraft, including the new A321neoLR, which has the lowest environmental impact in its category, reinforcing the company’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Increased flexibility for travellers

In order to offer more flexibility to its customers, Air Transat continues to broaden the conditions for modifying and cancelling its fare options in both Economy Class and Club Class.

In fact, passengers now have the option of cancelling their trip, regardless of the fare option chosen. For Eco Budget, Eco Standard and Club Standard fares, a $200 cancellation fee will apply. Reimbursement will be made to the payment method on file. For Eco Flex and Club Flex fares, cancellation is always possible, at no additional cost.

In addition, the flexibility relating to changes to flight itineraries, in effect since December 1, continues. Passengers, therefore, have the option of changing their travel dates and/or destination free of charge, up to 24 hours before departure. Only the fare difference will apply.

Nantes, May 3, 2022