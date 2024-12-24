Air Transat launches direct flights to Tulum, Mexico, from Montreal and Quebec City

Air Transat, named the 2024 World’s Best Leisure Airline by Skytrax, has expanded its winter flight offerings with new direct routes to Tulum, Mexico. From December to April, the airline offers three weekly flights from Montreal and one from Quebec City, enhancing its presence in southern Mexico alongside destinations like Cancún and Puerto Vallarta.

The inaugural flights—TS340 from Montreal on December 19 and TS620 from Quebec City on December 21—mark a significant milestone. Air Transat also offers all-inclusive packages for travellers seeking hassle-free vacations.

Airport executives from Montreal-Trudeau (YUL) and Quebec City Jean Lesage (YQB) praised the new route, highlighting its appeal to travellers seeking sunny escapes and its contribution to the diversity of non-stop flight options in the region.