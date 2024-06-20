Air Transat expands year-round service to Nantes, enhances winter flights to Marrakech and Puerto Vallarta

Air Transat has announced the extension of its Montreal-Nantes route to a year-round service. Starting in November 2024, flights will operate on Fridays and Sundays from Montreal to Nantes, making it the fourth French destination offered year-round by the airline, along with Paris, Marseille, and Lyon.

This move aims to facilitate family reunions and enable continuous travel to this western French destination.

Additionally, Air Transat will enhance its new service to Marrakech, Morocco, and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, for the winter season. Starting from February 12 to April 24, 2024, an extra weekly flight will be added to the Montreal-Marrakech route. Similarly, an additional frequency will be introduced for the Montreal-Puerto Vallarta route from February 11 to March 25, 2024. These flights will be operated using the new-generation Airbus A321LR aircraft, known for its spacious cabins and low fuel consumption.

These enhancements are part of Air Transat’s efforts to provide more travel options and improve connectivity from Montreal, with the Marrakech route also accessible via connections from Toronto in partnership with Porter Airlines.