Air Transat expands Summer 2025 programme with new Montreal-Valencia route

Air Transat has unveiled its summer 2025 flight schedule, introducing a new non-stop route between Montreal and Valencia, Spain. This addition brings the airline’s transatlantic offerings to 26 destinations, including popular European cities like Brussels, London, Paris, and Rome. The Montreal-Valencia service will operate weekly from June to October.

Highlights of the summer program include increased frequencies on key routes, such as additional flights to Basel-Mulhouse, London, and Lima. Enhanced connectivity with Porter Airlines ensures seamless travel from Canadian cities to Air Transat’s global network. The schedule also features expanded options for sun-seekers travelling to the Caribbean, Mexico, and Florida, with boosted frequencies to Cancun, Montego Bay, and Orlando.

Celebrating over 37 years of excellence, Air Transat continues to offer award-winning service, maintaining its position as the World’s Best Leisure Airline.