Air Transat announces the resumption of its Bordeaux-Montreal direct flights

Air Transat is proud to announce the resumption of its operations out of Bordeaux with its brand-new Airbus A321neoLR taking off for Montreal.

“There are precious ties between France and Canada, so it’s a great pleasure for us to be resuming our direct flights out of Bordeaux. We are now the exclusive operators of this route, which has been a mainstay on our flight schedule for nearly 30 years. Whether for tourism or visiting family, we know that travellers especially appreciate being able to fly direct to their destination. So we are delighted to offer them this service once more” declared Cyril Cousin, Director of Air Transat France, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland and Germany.

“This route is symbolic of our strategy to develop according to the needs of our territory. Canada represents an export market of over €330 million for Nouvelle-Aquitaine, and 8% of foreign tourists to Bordeaux are Canadian. Our longstanding partnership with Air Transat is indicative of our ambition to develop this transatlantic market, both ways. Their A321neoLR fleet is an additional asset. It’s a quieter, modern aircraft, providing enhanced passenger comfort, and emits up to 30% fewer GHGs compared to other aircraft in the same category. Developing long-haul routes to serve our territory is easier with this type of aircraf,” stated Simon Dreschel, Chairman of the Executive Board of Bordeaux Airport.

In peak season, there will be four Bordeaux-Montréal direct flights a week.

Passengers can also travel on to other Canadian cities on Air Transat’s domestic flights. They can even arrive in one city and depart from another with the multi-destination offer, which is very popular and practical when visiting a huge country like Canada. In terms of comfort, they will enjoy Air Transat’s modern fleet, composed entirely of Airbus aircraft, including the new A321neoLR. Positioned on all rotations out of Bordeaux, this model boasts the lowest environmental footprint in its category, consolidating the airline’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Enhanced flexibility for travellers

Air Transat is continuing to expand its modification and cancellation terms for its various rates in both Economy and Club Class, to offer clients more flexibility.

Passengers can now cancel their trip, whatever the option chosen. A $200 cancellation fee applies for Eco Budget, Eco Standard and Standard Club rates, with passengers being refunded via their payment method. For Eco Flex and Club Flex rates, cancellation is always possible without any additional fees.

Moreover, flexibility regarding flight itinerary modifications, applicable since 1 December, is maintained. Passengers can thus modify their destination and/or travel dates free of charge, up to 24 hours prior to departure, paying only any difference in rate.