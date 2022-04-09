Air Transat announces the recovery of its direct flights between Marseille and Montreal

Air Transat, recognised as the best leisure airline in the world, is proud to announce the resumption of its operations from Marseille as of April 9 with the take-off of its brand new Airbus A321neoLR to/from Montreal.

At the height of the season, 5 flights will be offered each week between Marseille and Montreal. Passengers will also have the option of continuing their journey to Quebec, Calgary, Toronto or Vancouver and will travel aboard Air Transat’s modern fleet, made up entirely of Airbus aircraft, including the new A321neoLR, which has the lowest impact environment in its class, reinforcing the company’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

