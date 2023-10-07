Air Transat announces summer 2024 flight programme for France and Belgium

Air Transat has announced its ambitious flight programme for the summer of 2024, focusing on routes from France and Belgium:

France to Canada: During the peak summer season, Air Transat will operate up to 66 direct flights per week from various French cities to Canada.

This expansion aims to offer travellers greater flexibility for their journeys. Belgium to Canada: Air Transat will introduce a new weekly flight frequency (from 3 to 4) from Brussels to Montreal, providing additional options for travellers in Belgium.

This initiative reflects Air Transat’s commitment to strengthening its presence in France, one of its growing markets, and reducing seasonality in its operations. The airline also aims to enhance the quality of its in-flight services, building on its 35-year reputation.

Specifically, for flights to Montreal, Air Transat will offer up to 55 direct flights per week from various French cities and 4 flights per week from Belgium during the peak season. This will ensure daily connections from Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille, and Paris.

Additionally, Air Transat is increasing its service to Quebec City from Paris, adding an extra frequency to provide a total of four direct flights per week.