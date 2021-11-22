Air Transat and WestJet cooperate on transatlantic codeshare

Canadian airlines Air Transat and WestJet have agreed to cooperate on a codeshare that will soon allow customers to book transatlantic travel involving both carriers on a single ticket with through-checked bags. The cooperation will bring more choice to consumers by enabling transatlantic codeshare connections above and beyond what the carriers offer with their own flights.

“We are very excited to join forces with WestJet in what I am sure will be a successful collaboration. This agreement is a first milestone in our strategy to grow and strengthen our network through alliances. It will create great opportunities for our existing and future customers, who are looking to connect between North America and Europe and will enhance our long-standing presence on the transatlantic market“, said Annick Guérard, President and CEO of Transat.

“This new codeshare with Air Transat complements our world-class Boeing 787 Dreamliners and our strong relationships with leading European airlines,” said Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO. “Confidence in travel is building and this new transatlantic cooperation will allow WestJet to offer even more destinations to travellers, connecting North America and Europe in new ways, and benefiting guests on both sides of the Atlantic.”

WestJet’s code will be placed on Air Transat flights to select cities in Europe, and likewise Air Transat’s code will be placed on select WestJet flights in North America to enable both carriers to offer the connecting transatlantic itineraries.

The codeshare agreement is scheduled to be implemented in early 2022, subject to receipt of all customary regulatory approvals. Additional details and benefits will be communicated once finalised.

