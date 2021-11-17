Air Tractor AT-802A crashes during wildfire monitoring, pilot killed

In the night of 16 November, an Air Tractor AT-802A (registered N802NZ) departed Fort Collins Airport, Colorado, United States to monitor the progress of a wildlife fire above Kruger Rock-Estes Park.

Fire reports started around 18:30 (local time), the crash site was spotted around 22:30 but unfortunately the pilot didn’t survive.

Following a tweet by 9News report Mark Sallinger, it was the first time a fixed-wing aircraft had ever fought a fire at night using night vision in Colorado.

The NTSB and FAA are investigating.

The Air Tractor AT-802 is an agricultural aircraft that may also be adapted into fire-fighting or armed versions. It first flew in the United States in October 1990 and is manufactured by Air Tractor Inc. The AT-802 carries a chemical hopper between the engine firewall and the cockpit. In the U.S., it is considered a Type III SEAT, or Single Engine Air Tanker. (source: wikipedia Air Tractor AT-802)

