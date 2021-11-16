Air Tanzania announces order for one Boeing 787 Dreamliner, one 767 Freighter and two 737 MAX aeroplanes

Boeing and the United Republic of Tanzania today announced an order for a 787-8 Dreamliner, a 767-300 Freighter and two 737 MAX jets at the 2021 Dubai Airshow. The aeroplanes will be operated by Air Tanzania, the national flag-carrier of Tanzania, to expand service from the country to new markets across Africa, Asia and Europe.

The order, valued at more than $726 million at list prices, was previously unidentified on the Boeing Orders and Deliveries website.

“Our flagship 787 Dreamliner is popular with our passengers, providing unrivalled in-flight comfort and ultra-efficiency for our long-haul growth,” said Air Tanzania CEO Ladislaus Matindi. “Adding to our 787 fleet, the introduction of the 737 MAX and 767 Freighter will give Air Tanzania exceptional capability and flexibility to meet passenger and cargo demand within Africa and beyond.”

Based in Dar es Salaam, the carrier will expand its current fleet of 787s, leveraging the new 737s for its regional network and the 767 Freighter to capitalize on Africa’s burgeoning cargo demand.

“Africa is the third fastest-growing region worldwide for air travel, and Air Tanzania is well-positioned to increase connectivity and expand tourism throughout Tanzania,” said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales & Marketing. “We are honoured that Air Tanzania has chosen Boeing for its fleet modernisation program by adding an additional 787 and introducing the 737 MAX and the 767 Freighter into its expanding network.”

