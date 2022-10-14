Air Tahiti expands fleet with an additional ATR 72-600 and confirms order for two ATR 42-600S

For over 65 years, Air Tahiti has been offering essential connectivity to the communities of French Polynesia. A strong supporter of the ATR for more than 30 years, operating a fleet of 10 aircraft, it became the launch customer of the ATR 42-600S at the Paris Air Show in 2019. These additional aircraft will enable the airline to offer higher frequencies, but also higher capacity, as the ATR 42-600S will enable access to destinations with short runways, like Maupiti, using 100% of the aircraft load capacity.

Manate Vivish, Air Tahiti’s General Manager, stated: “Air Tahiti has been supporting the social and economic development of French Polynesia for 65 years, offering its local communities a quick and affordable access to fresh produce, health, education and culture, whilst also boosting tourism. Our ATR fleet has been instrumental in allowing us to achieve this essential mission, and will continue to be as we keep growing and offering further sustainable connectivity.”

“Renewed confidence from a long-serving customer, such as Air Tahiti, is the best recognition of the efforts we are making every day to offer the most efficient, comfortable and sustainable regional aircraft, emitting 45% less CO2 than similar-size regional jets,” added Nathalie Tarnaud Laude, ATR’s Chief Executive Officer. “At ATR, we invest in technology that brings affordable regional mobility while meeting stakeholders’ sustainable objectives – and the ATR 42-600S is a clear demonstration of this approach.”

There are 1,000 airports around the world with runways between 800 and 1,000m that the ATR 42-600S will be able to access. The manufacturer started test flights earlier this year, and the first deliveries are expected for the end of 2024.