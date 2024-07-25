Air Tahiti enhances fleet with four new ATR 72-600 aircraft and maintenance agreement

Air Tahiti has announced an order for four new ATR 72-600 aircraft, along with an eight-year Global Maintenance Agreement (GMA) with ATR, the leading regional aircraft manufacturer. Scheduled for delivery between 2025 and 2028, these new turboprops will support Air Tahiti’s efforts to modernise its fleet and enhance regional connectivity in French Polynesia. Known for the lowest CO2 emissions per trip in the regional market, the ATR 72-600s align with Air Tahiti’s commitment to sustainable travel.

Air Tahiti, a long-time user of ATR aircraft, currently operates a fleet of 11 planes, including nine ATR 72-600s and two ATR 42-600s. The new additions will improve flight frequency and capacity, further boosting passenger experience and service reliability. The GMA will optimise operations by providing comprehensive maintenance services, including repair, overhaul, and pooling of Line Replaceable Units.

Edouard Wong Fat, Air Tahiti’s CEO, emphasised the airline’s role in enhancing the quality of life and economic growth in Tahiti and its islands. Nathalie Tarnaud Laude, ATR’s CEO, highlighted the efficiency, comfort, and low emissions of ATR aircraft, making them ideal for the region’s unique travel needs.

The introduction of these new aircraft will not only improve connectivity but also stimulate economic growth by increasing business activity, tourism, and investment opportunities in French Polynesia.