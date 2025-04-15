Air Tahiti boosts flights to Rarotonga from June 2025

Air Tahiti will increase flights between Tahiti and Rarotonga, Cook Islands, starting June 29, 2025, with two extra weekly services through year-end.

The new schedule includes four weekly flights—operated by Air Tahiti on Thursdays and Saturdays, and by Air Rarotonga on Wednesdays and Sundays (13 of 26 seats codeshared with Air Tahiti).

The move aims to improve regional connectivity and offer more travel options. Passengers should note differing check-in locations depending on the carrier. The Cook Islands are promoted as a stunning destination rich in nature and Polynesian culture.