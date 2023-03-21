Air Tahiti Nui’s new Seattle to Paris route extends to annual service

Air Tahiti Nui will annualise its new service to Paris from its Papeete base via the Seattle-Tacoma international airport.

After first inaugurating the Seattle route on October 5, 2022, and announcing an extension to Paris of the biweekly service for the summer 2023 period, Air Tahiti Nui is now pleased to announce the extension of its new Seattle to Paris service to the next winter IATA (International Air Transport Association) season.

Starting on June 13, 2023, this new service to and from Paris will be combined with the five rotations programmed via Los Angeles, allowing Air Tahiti Nui to offer a total of seven flights per week between Paris and Papeete from June to September 2023.

The new summer service Papeete – Paris via Seattle is scheduled as follows:

Route Departure Arrival Frequency Papeete – Seattle 23h35 12h00+1 Monday, Friday Seattle – Paris 14h30 09h00+1 Tuesday, Saturday Paris- Seattle 12h05 13h20 Wednesday, Sunday Seattle – Papeete 15h20 21h50 Wednesday, Sunday

For the next winter season starting on October 29th, the schedule* will evolve as follow:

Route Departure Arrival Frequency Papeete – Seattle 23h35 11h00+1 Tuesday, Friday Seattle – Paris 13h00 07h30+1 Wednesday, Saturday Paris- Seattle 11h35 12h50 Thursday, Sunday Seattle – Papeete 14h50 22h20 Thursday, Sunday

*Schedule subject to change.

“The opening of the new Tahiti-Seattle direct service was already an exciting achievement for Air Tahiti Nui,” said Mathieu Bechonnet, Air Tahiti Nui’s Managing Director. “Pushing this service to Paris for the summer was a way for us to offer even more options for our client base in Tahiti to reach Paris while also allowing the Seattle region to enjoy more options to explore France and Europe.” Bechonnet continues, “Our decision to move this to a year-round service is made possible today thanks to the great response we are getting from the market. We are really thrilled about the new business opportunities this represents for us and the dynamism it brings to our operations.”

“We are proud to be only the second gateway for Air Tahiti Nui in North America, and this new, year-round flight to Paris is a wonderful complement to their existing Seattle-Tahiti service,” said Lance Lyttle, SEA Airport Managing Director. “Whether you’re travelling just between Paris and Seattle or are transiting between Paris and French Polynesia, we look forward to welcoming you to SEA and invite you to experience our efficient new international arrivals facility.”

Los Angeles, March 17, 2023