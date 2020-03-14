Air Tahiti Nui to operate a one-off nonstop Papeete-Paris flight

On 15 March 2020, Air Tahiti Nui will operate a one-off nonstop flight between Papeete and Paris, without the usual intermediate stop in Los Angeles.

According to routesonline.com, Air Tahiti Nui announced multiple services changes on 13 March 2020. One of these service changes will see the French Polynesian airline operate a one-off nonstop flight from Tahiti International Airport near Papeete to Paris CDG airport in France. Flight TN064 PPT-CDG will be operated by one of the airline’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft and will replace flight TN008 LAX-CDG of Friday 13 March 2020.

Air Tahiti Nui’s fleet currently consists of four Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft (which replaced the airline’s ageing Airbus A340 fleet), all of which were delivered factory fresh to the airline between October 2018 and August 2019.

A nonstop flight between Papeete and Paris covers a total distance of 8.485 nm according to great circle mapper and is estimated to have a total flight time of around 16 hours and 20 minutes according to routesonline.com.

The reason for this one-off nonstop service change was unknown at moment of writing, but it could be related to the worldwide pandemic outbreak of the Coronavirus Covid-19.

