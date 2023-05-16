Air Tahiti Nui confirm the reopening of the Tokyo-Narita service in October 2023

After several months of waiting and observation, Air Tahiti Nui is pleased to confirm the resumption of its flights between Tokyo-Narita and its base in Tahiti-Faa’a.

The company had decided in November 2022 to postpone this reopening pending more favourable market conditions. After more than two years of border closures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was indeed necessary to give the Japanese tourism industry time to reorganise and its customers to rediscover their taste for travel.

The Japanese government having also confirmed last April the lifting of all health restrictions linked to COVID, all travellers will now be able to appreciate the resumption of service all the better.

The resumption of flights will be accompanied by a sustained communication plan.

On the Japanese market, Tahiti Tourisme will contribute significantly to the recovery program by partnering with Air Tahiti Nui in communication activities. The common plan includes the organization of several press trips in the coming weeks, as well as the deployment of image and product campaigns which will begin next June.

Mr Jean-Marc Mocellin, Managing Director of GIE Tahiti Tourisme, specifies that “for our destination, the reopening of this line is essential in order to contribute to the diversification of our outbound markets, which are very largely dominated by the USA and Metropolitan France; Tokyo is also our only link with Asia where many travellers pass through, including Europeans who choose to stop there before going to Tahiti And Her Islands.”

The General Management of Air Tahiti Nui concludes by indicating that the company and its teams will be happy to be able to welcome its customers again on a historic route which contributed to the birth of the company during its very first hours of operation At 25 years.

Paris, May 16, 2023