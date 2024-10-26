Air Tahiti Nui and Air Rarotonga enhance Pacific travel with new codeshare partnership

Air Tahiti Nui and Air Rarotonga have launched a new codeshare partnership to improve connectivity between the U.S., French Polynesia, and the Cook Islands, allowing travellers to enjoy seamless journeys across the South Pacific.

Under the agreement, the airlines will place each other’s codes on select flights, enabling single-ticket bookings, easier transfers, and coordinated schedules. Passengers can now benefit from an expanded network, simplified travel, and integrated loyalty programmes.

This partnership aims to enhance flexibility and ease of travel, showcasing the beauty of Tahiti and the Cook Islands to visitors and residents alike.