Air Sierra Leone to launch direct Boeing 737 flights to London in major international expansion

Sierra Leone’s new privately owned flag carrier, Air Sierra Leone, has officially announced the start date for its long-anticipated direct flights between Freetown and London Gatwick, marking a major milestone in the country’s aviation revival. The inaugural flight will take place on April 26–27, 2025, with full commercial service beginning June 16, 2025.

The new route will operate three times a week using a brand-new Boeing 737 MAX 8 with 189 seats. Flights depart London Gatwick at 23:00 on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, arriving in Freetown at 05:00 the next day. Return flights leave Freetown at 09:00 on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, reaching Gatwick by 15:00.

This announcement comes just three months after the airline’s successful launch of service between Freetown and Lagos. A joint press conference with the Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority and a Gala Launch Dinner will be held on April 26 to celebrate the occasion.

Tickets will be available via www.flysierraleone.com, at the airline’s Freetown head office, or through authorised agents.