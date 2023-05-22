Qatar Airways and Air Seychelles sign codeshare agreement

Qatar Airways and Air Seychelles have signed a codeshare agreement, allowing passengers to have seamless travel to the Seychelles.

Qatar Airways, with its extensive global network, connects travellers from various regions to the Seychelles via its hub in Doha. As part of the agreement, Qatar Airways will place its code on Air Seychelles’ flights between Mahé and Praslin, enabling passengers to book their entire journey conveniently with a single booking.

Air Seychelles, the flag carrier of the Seychelles, operates domestic flights within the country. The partnership aims to provide passengers with more travel choices and support the tourism industry in the Seychelles.