Second time in four days: an Air Serbia flight to Moscow returns to Belgrade after a bomb threat

For the second time in four days, an Air Serbia flight to Moscow was forced to return to Belgrade, Serbia after an anonymous bomb threat. This time via Serbian daily tabloid Vecernje Novosti .

Flight JU 652 departed to Moscow Sheremetyevo, Russian Federation, with an Airbus A319 (registered YU-APK) but quickly headed back to Belgrade.

Serbia is one of the few countries that did not impose sanctions on Russia. It is also one of the few to be spared from the closure of Russian airspace. Therefore, the only European air corridor left open to Russia is via Air Serbia, which is now acting as a gateway.