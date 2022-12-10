New Air Serbia destinations in Germany (Hamburg, Cologne), France (Marseille) and Sweden (Gothenburg)

Air Serbia will be introducing direct flights to Hamburg, Gothenburg, Cologne and Marseille during May 2023, thus continuing the expansion of its network of destinations in the next summer season. The Serbian national airline will be flying to these new destinations in Germany and Sweden three times a week, and it will operate two flights a week between Belgrade and Marseille. Flights will be operated using Airbus A319 aircraft. Fares are already available for purchase, and one-way tickets in economy start at 49 euros for Cologne, Hamburg and Gothenburg, or 69 euros for Marseille.

“In the same week in which we announced the commencement of flights to Chicago, our company will also intensify flights to destinations in West Europe – we will be operating flights to two more cities in Germany, and one each in France and Sweden. We are continuing to expand our network, while striving to bring more destinations in Europe closer to our passengers. In the coming days, we will surprise our passengers with the introduction of direct flights to some of their favourite summer destinations,” said Air Serbia GM Commercial and Strategy Boško Rupi?.

Air Serbia will start operating flights to Hamburg, the second biggest city in Germany, on 15 May, 2023, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Hamburg is the European centre of science, research and education, and the seat of the oldest German stock exchange and commercial bank in the world. In addition to its rich architectural heritage, the city boasts an exceptional selection of museums, from contemporary art and German romanticism to ethnology and naval history. A museum in the shape of a ship known as the “White Swan of the South Atlantic” is 159 meters long and offers its guests the opportunity to learn about the life of sailors. It is the only city in Germany with a sandy beach.

Flt Desg Eff Date Freq Dept Arp Dept Time Arvl Arp Arrv Time Block Time JU 0390 17-May-23 Wednesday Belgrade (BEG) 06:35 Hamburg (HAM) 08:45 02:10 JU 0391 17-May-23 Wednesday Hamburg (HAM) 09:20 Belgrade (BEG) 11:25 02:05 JU 0394 15-May-23 Monday, Friday Belgrade (BEG) 17:30 Hamburg (HAM) 19:40 02:10 JU 0395 15-May-23 Monday, Friday Hamburg (HAM) 20:25 Belgrade (BEG) 22:30 02:05

*All times are local.

Starting on 18 May, 2023, every Monday, Thursday and Sunday, the Serbian national airline will be operating flights to Gothenburg, one of the most important cities on the economic map of Europe, and also the biggest port in Scandinavia and an important travel hub between Stockholm, Oslo and Copenhagen. The centre of the city is enriched with canals inspired by the Dutch architectural style, with bicycle tracks stretching alongside them. The main landmarks are the Gothenburg Cathedral, the Gothenburg Central Station. the Gothenburg opera house as well as the city museum, where the remnants of an authentic Viking ship are exhibited.

Flt Desg Eff Date Freq Dept Arp Dept Time Arvl Arp Arrv Time Block Time JU 0440 18-May-23 Thursday Belgrade (BEG) 06:10 Gothenburg (GOT) 08:45 02:35 JU 0441 18-May-23 Thursday Gothenburg (GOT) 09:30 Belgrade (BEG) 11:55 02:25 JU 0444 21-May-23 Monday, Sunday Belgrade (BEG) 17:05 Gothenburg (GOT) 19:40 02:35 JU 0445 21-May-23 Monday, Sunday Gothenburg (GOT) 20:25 Belgrade (BEG) 22:50 02:25

*All times are local.

Starting on 18 May, 2023, every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, Air Serbia will be operating flights from Belgrade to Cologne. The city lies on the Rhine, and is rich in tourist attractions and cultural events. The symbol of the city is the Cologne Cathedral from 1248, which, due to its impressive Gothic architecture, exceptional stained glass windows and other important works of art, was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. The most visited cultural institution in Cologne, with around 600,000 visitors a year, is the Chocolate Museum, while the Romano-Germanic Museum, Museum Ludwig, and the Fragrance Museum are also sure to attract tourists. In addition to Belgrade, you can fly to Cologne from “Constantine the Great” airport in Niš.

Flt Desg Eff Date Freq Dept Arp Dept Time Arvl Arp Arrv Time Block Time JU 0326 18-May-23 Tuesday, Thursday Belgrade (BEG) 06:40 Cologne (CGN) 08:50 02:10 JU 0327 18-May-23 Tuesday, Thursday Cologne (CGN) 09:35 Belgrade (BEG) 11:35 02:00 JU 0328 20-May-23 Saturday Belgrade (BEG) 17:45 Cologne (CGN) 19:55 02:10 JU 0329 20-May-23 Saturday Cologne (CGN) 20:40 Belgrade (BEG) 22:40 02:00

*All times are local.

Starting on 20 May, 2023, every Tuesday and Saturday, you can fly to Marseille, the second largest city in France, which, thanks to its 2,600-year-long history, has a rich and diverse cultural heritage. From the Panier district to the small, untouched village of Goudes, from the Mucem building to the Vieille Charité, from the must-see Notre-Dame de la Garde to the dazzling Cité le Corbusier. If you pass by the Old Port, one of the tourist symbols of the city, in the mornings, you will surely meet the loud fishermen selling their fresh catch. Here is where the famous, kilometre-long “Hemp Street”, Rue La Canbière begins, whose appearance dates to the XIX century, when Marseille was one of the biggest hemp trade centres in the world.

Flt Desg Eff Date Freq Dept Arp Dept Time Arvl Arp Arrv Time Trajanje leta JU 0296 20-May-23 Saturday Belgrade (BEG) 06:30 Marseille (MRS) 08:50 02:20 JU 0297 20-May-23 Saturday Marseille (MRS) 09:35 Belgrade (PMO) 11:50 02:15 JU 0298 23-May-23 Tuesday Belgrade (BEG) 17:20 Marseille (MRS) 19:40 02:20 JU 0299 23-May-23 Tuesday Marseille (MRS) 20:25 Belgrade (BEG) 22:40 02:15

*All times are local.

The national airline offers good connections from Hamburg, Gothenburg, Cologne and Marseille, via Belgrade, to other destinations in its network such as Thessaloniki, Athens, Istanbul, Bucharest, Sofia, Tirana, Skopje, Sarajevo, Rome, Malta, Split, Dubrovnik, Tivat, Podgorica, Vienna, Pula, Rijeka, Zadar, Florence, Catania, Naples, Palermo and Larnaca.

6 December 2022