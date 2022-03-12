Air Serbia flight towards Moscow returns to Belgrade after anonymous bomb threat

On 11 March, an Air Serbia Airbus A330-200 (registered YU-ARB) operated flight JU652 between Belgrade, Serbia, and Moscow Sheremetyevo, Russia. Shortly after take-off from Belgrade airport, the pilots entered a holding pattern and returned to Belgrade: an anonymous mail was sent to the airport authorities.

The mail suggested that a bomb was placed on board the aircraft. The 209 passengers evacuated the aircraft and the A330 was inspected by anti-terrorist police units.

Seven hours later, the aircraft departed Moscow. Meanwhile, police officers are investigating the sender of the bomb threat.

Serbia is one of the few that did not condemn the invasion of Ukraine. It is also one of the few to be spared from the closure of Russian airspace. Therefore, the only European air corridor left open to Russia is via Air Serbia, which is now acting as a gateway.

