Etihad sells its stake in Air Serbia to the State, which takes full control

Etihad Airways decided to sell its entire 18% share in Air Serbia, resulting in the Serbian state taking full ownership of the national carrier.

The Finance Minister highlighted Air Serbia’s transformation from bankruptcy to a leading airline flying across four continents. The state aims to continue developing Air Serbia, potentially acquiring larger aircraft and expanding to new destinations.

Etihad made an initial purchase of 49% of JAT Airways in 2013, which was rebranded as Air Serbia.

Despite the airline’s growth, concerns persist regarding the transparency of subsidies and the amount of public funds injected into the company.