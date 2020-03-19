[Coronavirus] Air Serbia to suspend immediately its operations

Due to the situation resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and the temporary suspension of all commercial international traffic, Air Serbia will temporarily suspend passenger transport as of today, Thursday, 19 March 2020.

In the meantime, the Serbian national air carrier’s full resources are placed at the disposal of government authorities to support all activities that are required in the interest of the Republic of Serbia.

It is not yet known how long the suspension of flights will remain in force.

