Budapest Airport welcomes new Air Serbia connection to Belgrade

Budapest Airport is delighted to announce another significant addition to its route network, with Air Serbia launching a new connection to Belgrade on 13 March 2023. The Serbian national airline will initially operate the route 15 times weekly, before increasing to 17 flights per week in time for the peak Summer 23 season.

Notably, the service will provide excellent onward connections from Budapest, via Belgrade, to destinations including Spain, Italy, Greece, Cyprus and the USA.

The route is sure to be popular in both directions. Budapest is a UNESCO World Heritage Site with a rich history and beautiful landscapes, while the Serbian capital city of Belgrade is renowned for its nature, history and culture.

Balázs Bogáts, Airline Development Director, Budapest Airport, says: “It is fantastic to see the reintroduction of this route from Budapest to Belgrade, following a hiatus of several years. The market demand is considerable enough to support an increase from 15 weekly flights to 17 for S23, and the service offers significant potential with attractive onward connections. We are sure it will become yet another highly successful new route.”