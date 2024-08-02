Air Serbia’s third Airbus A330-200 (ex-Air Belgium) set for entry into service

Air Serbia is preparing to welcome its third Airbus A330-200 aircraft, currently undergoing maintenance in Lisbon. The aircraft, expected to be delivered by the end of August, is registered as OE-LAC and will be re-registered as YU-ARD, pending final approval from the Serbian Civil Aviation Directorate.

The ten-year-old jet, previously operated by Air Belgium and originally delivered to Etihad Airways in 2014, features Etihad’s cabin layout. Business class has a 1-2-1 seat configuration, offering privacy shells, full flat beds, direct aisle access, 15-inch LCD screens, in-seat power sockets, and massage functions. Economy class features the classic 2-4-2 configuration with cradle-style seats, mood lighting, 10.4-inch LCD screens, USB ports, PC power sockets, and RJ45 sockets.

Maintenance work includes overhauling the landing gear, which is essential due to the aircraft’s operational cycles. The jet has 262 seats: 22 in business class and 240 in economy.

The addition of this A330-200 will enable Air Serbia to launch flights to Guangzhou on September 30, with strong sales for the inaugural flight. The airline sees significant potential in the Chinese market, boosted by a free trade agreement between Serbia and China that began on July 1, which eliminates tariffs on 90% of traded products and offers zero tariffs on over 60%.

Air Serbia also plans to take delivery of a fourth A330-200 in October or November, depending on maintenance schedules. This expansion is part of Air Serbia’s strategy to enhance its fleet and expand its network.

Source: Ex-YU Aviation