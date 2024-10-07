Air Serbia welcomes third Airbus A330-200 for long-haul flights, promotes EXPO 2027

Air Serbia has ceremoniously welcomed its third wide-body Airbus A330-200 aircraft, registered as YU-ARD, at Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport. The aircraft, which will be used for long-haul routes, features a special design promoting the upcoming EXPO 2027, which will be held in Belgrade from May to August 2027.

This additional aircraft, formerly flying for Air Belgium under registration OE-LAC, strengthens the airline’s fleet, already operating flights to North America and China.

Air Serbia CEO Jiri Marek highlighted the airline’s commitment to promoting EXPO 2027 and expanding its global reach, with another similarly branded aircraft expected to join the fleet by the end of 2024. The new aircraft, built in 2014, has 22 business class seats, 240 economy seats, and features Rolls-Royce engines.