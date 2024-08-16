Air Serbia to resume Belgrade-Nice flights in September 2024

Air Serbia will restart direct flights between Belgrade and Nice on 19 September 2024. The airline will operate twice weekly, on Thursdays and Sundays.

This route was first introduced as a seasonal service in 2019, but will now run as a scheduled service. The resumed flights offer passengers seamless connections via Belgrade to multiple destinations across Europe and beyond, including Athens, Vienna, and Istanbul.

Nice, a key city on the French Riviera, is known for its Mediterranean charm and vibrant culture.