Air Serbia to launch Chicago service as of 17 May 2023

Air Serbia will launch direct flights between Belgrade and Chicago (O’Hare International Airport – ORD) starting on 17 May 2023, thus continuing to expand its operations in the United States market.

After a pause of more than 30 years, the Serbian national airline is again starting a service to the famous Windy City. Until 11 June, flights will be operated twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, while as of 12 June, Belgrade-Chicago flights will be operated three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Flights will last approximately 11 hours and will be operated by Airbus A330 aircraft from Air Serbia’s long-haul fleet. Tickets are already available for purchase at the starting price of 640 euros for a round trip, with all taxes included.

“After more than three decades, the JU 506/507 flight will mark the return of the national airline to Chicago. This is an extremely important city and we are certain that direct flights between Belgrade and Chicago will mean a lot not just to the Serbian diaspora, but also to the wider Balkans region. By introducing flights between those two cities, the region will be better connected to Chicago, and passengers will have more choices. With the good connections that Air Serbia offers we expect great interest for these direct flights, for those who want to continue their travel to other destinations,” said George Petkovi?, Vice President Americas, Air Serbia.

By re-opening the route, Air Serbia will, via Belgrade, provide good connections between Chicago and other cities in its network, such as Athens, Vienna, Berlin, Bologna, Bucharest, Dubrovnik, Istanbul, Larnaca, Ljubljana, Prague, Pula, Podgorica, Rome, Sarajevo, Skopje, Sofia, Tivat, Venice, Zagreb, and many others. On the other hand, thanks to its interline partnership with JetBlue and American Airlines, Air Serbia will be able to offer better connections to passengers who will continue their travels toward other locations in North America from Chicago and New York.

With almost 2.8 million citizens, Chicago is the most populous city in the state of Illinois and the third biggest city in the U.S., after New York and Los Angeles. It is located on Lake Michigan, and is a part of both the Midwest and the Great Lakes areas. The city itself is considered an important hub for finance, culture, commerce, industry, education, technology, communication and transportation. Chicago is famous for its unique artistic sculptures and installations.

Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD) is one of the six highest-traffic airports in the world, and in 2019, its services were used by over 90 million passengers, who had access to 236 destinations.

Flt Desg Eff Date Freq Dept Arp Dept Time Arvl Arp Arrv Time Block Time JU 0506 17-May-23 Wednesday Belgrade (BEG) 06:50 Chicago (ORD) 10:50 11:00 JU 0506 20-May-23 Saturday Belgrade (BEG) 17:20 Chicago (ORD) 21:20 11:00 JU 0506 12-Jun-23 Monday Belgrade (BEG) 12:50 Chicago (ORD) 16:50 11:00 JU 0507 17-May-23 Wednesday Chicago (ORD) 12:40 Belgrade (BEG) 05:30 09:50 JU 0507 20-May-23 Saturday Chicago (ORD) 23:10 Belgrade (BEG) 16:00 09:50 JU 0507 12-Jun-23 Monday Chicago (ORD) 18:40 Belgrade (BEG) 11:30 09:50

*All times are local

17 November 2022