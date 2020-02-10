Air Serbia to introduce six new routes in 2020: Geneva, Amman, Rostov-on-Don, Florence, Lviv, and Chisinau

Air Serbia enters 2020 with six new routes in Europe and the Middle East. With these new flights, the offer of the Serbian national air carrier, after the significant expansion in 2019, will continue this year. Starting June, the national airline will establish routes from the Serbian capital to Geneva, Amman, Rostov-on-Don, Florence, Lviv, and Chisinau.

Aircraft with the airline’s logo of a stylized two-headed eagle will land at Geneva airport three times a week, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Air Serbia will operate four weekly flights on the new route to the Jordanian capital, Amman, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. Belgrade and Rostov-on-Don, an important city and port in southern Russia, will be connected with four weekly flights, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The Serbian flag carrier will operate two weekly flights between Belgrade and Florence in central Italy, on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Flights to the west Ukrainian city of Lviv will be operated four times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Belgrade and the Moldovan capital Chisinau will be connected with four weekly flights, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

In addition to the new destinations, Air Serbia will be improving connectivity by adding new frequencies on existing routes, such as Prague, Zagreb, Tirana, Skopje, Bucharest, Ljubljana, Dubrovnik, Tivat, and Larnaca. When it comes to Istanbul, the destination launched two months ago, from April the Serbian national airline will increase the number of weekly flights from the existing three to seven times a week.

“We continue the successful year in which we achieved a record number of passengers carried, but which also saw a great expansion of the network and the launch of operations from two other airports in Serbia. Our goal is to remain the airline of choice for all passengers from the region and to thus support the further economic and tourist growth of the Republic of Serbia. In addition to expanding the reach of the international network, we continue to improve the quality of service based on new trends in the airline industry, as well as the opinions of our passengers”, said Duncan Naysmith, CEO Air Serbia.

Last year, the national airline established as many as ten new routes from Belgrade and twelve from Niš, as well as direct flights between Kraljevo and Vienna. Along with adding flights to six new destinations from Belgrade, Air Serbia will establish a seasonal route between Morava Airport and Thessaloniki in spring this year.

10 February 2020