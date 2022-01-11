Air Serbia to Cologne Bonn Airport with a new route from Niš

A new airline and new route at Cologne Bonn: twice a week, Air Serbia now connects the Rhineland to the southern Serbian city of Niš. As of this week, the second largest airport in the Balkan republic is being served by an Airbus A319 on Thursdays and Saturdays.

“We are delighted to welcome Air Serbia, another new airline partner to our airport, which is introducing Niš, an exciting new destination to our schedule,” says Managing Director & CFO Torsten Schrank. Flights to Niš can be booked now at www.airserbia.com (one way from EUR 50).

With a population of around 260,000, Niš is the third biggest city in Serbia. The history of this centre for industry and trade located on the River Nišava can be traced back to the sixth millennium BC. Today, Niš offers numerous museums, cultural facilities, theatre, and a university.

Air Serbia is one of the oldest airlines in Europe. It was founded in 1927 under the name Aeroput. Its fleet comprises eighteen planes, which fly to more than 60 passenger and cargo destinations in Europe, the Mediterranean region, the Middle East, North America and Africa. Since 2013 it has been in a partnership with Etihad Airways, whose frequent flyer programme Etihad Guest can be used.

Passengers are urgently requested to inform themselves of the entry requirements and coronavirus regulations for their destination country prior to starting their journey.

