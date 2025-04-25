Air Serbia resumes Geneva flights, expanding Swiss network

Air Serbia will reintroduce direct flights between Belgrade and Geneva starting 23 June 2025, operating three times weekly (Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays). This marks the airline’s second Swiss destination alongside Zurich, which will see up to 21 weekly flights this summer.

Geneva, a major diplomatic and financial hub with a significant Serbian diaspora, adds strategic value to Air Serbia’s network. The new route offers seamless connections via Belgrade to cities across Europe and beyond, including Athens, Istanbul, Vienna, and Tbilisi.

Flights will be operated by Embraer E195 aircraft, with morning departures on Mondays and Fridays, and evening service on Wednesdays. Tickets are now available through Air Serbia’s website, app, and offices.