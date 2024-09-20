Air Serbia resumes direct flights between Belgrade and Nice after five-year hiatus

Air Serbia has recommenced its direct flights between Belgrade and Nice as of September 19, 2024, following a five-year break. The service will operate twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays, with a flight time of around two hours. The resumption comes in response to increased demand after a competitor reduced flights on the route.

The first flight was warmly welcomed at Nice Côte d’Azur Airport, the second largest in France. Nice is now Air Serbia’s third French destination, alongside Paris and Lyon, further strengthening its presence in France.

The route connects passengers to the French Riviera and offers excellent onward connections from Belgrade to destinations such as Istanbul, Athens, Vienna, and more across the Balkans and Europe.