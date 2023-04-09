Air Serbia launches flights to Ankara and Tel Aviv

On 6 April 2023, with flight JU812 at 13:30 (operated by Airbus A319 registered YU-APF), Air Serbia re-established direct flights between Belgrade and Tel Aviv, after a hiatus of more than three years. The national airline will be operating flights to this city in Israel on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, while from 8 May a fourth weekly will be introduced on Mondays.

On 7 April 2023, Air Serbia’s flight JU808 at 00:30 (operated by the same Airbus A319 registered YU-APF) marked the launch of scheduled Ankara service. Direct flights between the Serbian and Turkish capital will be operated four times a week, every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, by Airbus A319 aircraft.

The first Air Serbia flight received an official welcome at the Ben Gurion Airport, located 20 kilometres from Tel Aviv.

“Tel Aviv is one of the most modern centres in the Middle East. By bringing this cosmopolitan city back into our network of destinations, we have opened the doors of Israel to everyone who wants to visit it. Only fifty kilometres away lies Jerusalem, a city whose history goes back to the fourth millennium BC, making it one of the oldest in the world. The average length of the Tel Aviv flight is two hours and fifty minutes and will be operated by Airbus A319 aircraft,” said Bojan Aran?elovi?, Head of Network Planning and Scheduling at Air Serbia.

“The White City”, which is what Tel Aviv is frequently called, is the second largest city in Israel. It is located on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea and it offers visitors a unique blend of art, culture, archaeology, entertainment and tourism. With its new elegant skyscrapers, it is as if it is keeping a watchful eye on the past, taking great care to preserve it.

By adding Tel Aviv to its network of destinations, Air Serbia further enriched its offer, enabling passengers good connections between the Middle East and West Europe, the United States of America and the Balkans.

The Serbian national airline’s inaugural flight between Belgrade and Ankara was welcomed at Ankara Esenboga airport, located 28 kilometres northeast of the city centre. It is the third biggest airport in Turkey, with an annual capacity of over 15 million passengers.

“The introduction of direct flights between the two capitals will enhance the already great economic, social and cultural cooperation of Serbia and Turkey, and further improve the mobility of people and cargo. In a week, on 15 April to be specific, in addition to Istanbul and Ankara, Air Serbia will also start operating flights to Izmir, while in the coming summer season, we will be offering charter flights to Antalya, Alanya, Bodrum and Dalaman”, stated Boško Rupi?, General Manager Commercial and Strategy, Air Serbia.

Ankara is the capital of Turkey and the country’s second-largest city. It is located in the centre of Anatolia, in the east of the Anatolian plateau at an altitude of 850m. It is an important cultural, historical, commercial and art centre, and in the past, it was also the main stop between East and West on the Silk Road. The city’s cosmopolitan spirit is felt at every step, and its charm, tradition and authenticity will leave no one indifferent.

7 April 2023