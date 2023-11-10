Air Serbia launches direct flights between Belgrade and Porto

Starting today, November 10, 2023, Air Serbia inaugurates its direct service connecting Belgrade and Porto with flight JU566. The national airline will operate two weekly flights, on Mondays and Fridays, providing year-round connectivity between Serbia and Portugal’s second-largest city.

Boško Rupi?, General Manager Commercial and Strategy at Air Serbia, expressed confidence that Porto will become one of their most popular European destinations, highlighting the city’s rich cultural heritage, vibrant ambience, beaches, and culinary offerings.

The introduction of direct flights to Porto enhances Air Serbia’s network connectivity, facilitating travel to various cities in its network via Belgrade. In 2023, Air Serbia expanded its network by adding over 20 new cities, including the popular destination, Chicago, marking its third long-haul destination and second in North America.

Flight bookings for the Belgrade-Porto route can be made on Air Serbia’s website.