Air Serbia increases flights to Moscow Sheremetyevo, linking Russia to Europe

Belgrade did not condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Air Serbia is strengthening its connections between Belgrade and Moscow Sheremetyevo. The country is one of the few that did not condemn the invasion of Ukraine. It is also one of the few to be spared from the closure of Russian airspace. Therefore, the only European air corridor left open to Russia is via Serbia, which is now acting as a gateway.

A boon for the Serbian national company which multiplies the rotations between the two capitals. It now displays 15 flights per week against 7. It is also a way of compensating for the suspension of flights by the Russian company Aeroflot, which can no longer serve Belgrade because it has been banned from European airspace.

“Serbia has already submitted a request for additional rotations on its Belgrade Moscow-Belgrade route to the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency. The Russian press notes that Air Serbia will expand its fleet by leasing additional aircraft from the shareholder minority Etihad Airways to meet the growing and unexpected demand to Russia,” explains the Euronews correspondent in Serbia, Marko Subotich.

Russia has banned access of its airspace to airlines from 36 countries in response to European restrictions. The Belgrade hub also benefits European Union airlines which have increased their flights to and from Serbia.