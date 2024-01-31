Air Serbia and Etihad Airways launch codeshare to expand connectivity in Europe

Air Serbia and Etihad Airways have initiated a strategic bilateral codeshare to enhance connectivity for customers of both airlines across various destinations. Through this partnership, Etihad’s customers gain access to 12 Southeast European destinations via Air Serbia’s Belgrade hub, with nine destinations newly added to Etihad’s network.

The codeshare arrangement simplifies the travel experience, enabling customers to make a single booking, undergo a seamless check-in process, and have their baggage effortlessly transferred to the final destination. Air Serbia’s network becomes easily accessible to Etihad’s customers, who can connect to it from Etihad’s gateways in Athens, Milan, Rome, and Vienna.

Boško Rupi?, Air Serbia’s General Manager Commercial and Strategy, stated, “By joining forces with Etihad, we expand the reach of our services, offering our passengers a wider array of destinations and connectivity options. Passengers will now enjoy the ease of booking connecting flights and checking in once for their entire journey.”

Jurriaan Stelder, VP Alliances and Industry Affairs at Etihad, added, “This partnership further expands our codeshare network and provides our guests with convenient access to 12 of Air Serbia’s leisure and business destinations. We also look forward to warmly welcoming Air Serbia customers travelling from Europe to Abu Dhabi.”

The new codeshare is effective from 30 January 2024, with flights commencing on 3 February 2024. Etihad Guest, the loyalty programme for both airlines, allows members to earn or redeem miles across both networks and enjoy tier status benefits.