Air Serbia has launched flights from Belgrade to Gothenburg and Cologne

Air Serbia has launched direct flights between Belgrade and Gothenburg, as well as Belgrade and Cologne. The flights will operate three times a week year-round.

Gothenburg flights will be available on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays, while Cologne flights will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Air Serbia aims to provide faster and easier access to northern Europe and expand its presence in Germany with these new routes.

Passengers will have more options when planning their trips, and connections to other cities in Air Serbia’s network are available via Belgrade. Air Serbia provides good connections via Serbia’s capital to other cities in its network like Athens, Vienna, Bucharest, Dubrovnik, Florence, Istanbul, Catania, Larnaca, Malta, Naples, Palermo, Podgorica, Pula, Rijeka, Rome, Sarajevo, Skopje, Sofia, Thessaloniki, Split, Tivat, Tirana and Zadar.

Gothenburg offers a mix of urban lifestyle and coastal charm, with attractions such as the Bohuslän archipelago, cultural museums, and amusement parks. Cologne, located on the banks of the Rhine River, boasts attractions like the Cologne Cathedral, historic landmarks, museums, and the famous Chocolate Museum.