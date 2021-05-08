Air Senegal will serve Washington and New York from 2 September

Air Senegal will connect Washington via New York twice per week from 2 September. As of this date, Air Senegal will be the only African company to operate regular direct flights between the United States and Senegal. This connection will be made by Airbus A330neo, an ultra-modern aircraft, equipped with the latest-generation amenities.

Attractive prices, easy and fast connections via Dakar

The flights are already for sale with attractive prices for all the destinations served by Air Senegal which connect in both directions via Dakar. Flight schedules will also facilitate connections to Ziguinchor, Cap Skirring, Banjul, Conakry, Praia, Abidjan, Nouakchott, Bamako, Cotonou, Douala, Libreville, Casablanca….

Comfort and quality of service

Flights will be operated by Airbus A330neo, with a capacity of 290 passengers, including 32 seats in Business, 21 in Premium and 237 seats in Economy class. In addition to the wifi onboard, passengers will be able to enjoy a luggage allowance of 46kg (two pieces) and benefit from the very advantageous loyalty program (Teranga), which the company has set up.

According to Ibrahima Kane, Managing Director of Air Senegal: “It is with great pleasure that we announce a new year-round link between Senegal and the United States of America, which is part of the strategic expansion of our intercontinental network. In addition, the United States remains a high priority market for our diaspora, which is well represented in the area. With this flight, Air Senegal will make the USA even more accessible, and therefore better connectivity will strengthen the solid economic and socio-cultural ties between the USA and Senegal”.