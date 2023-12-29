New airline Air Samarkand conducted its first demo flight after receiving Air Operator Certificate

Air Samarkand, a private airline, conducted its inaugural demonstration flight from Samarkand to Tashkent and back. The Airbus A330, carrying company representatives, tested crew performance and compliance with safety protocols.

Having recently obtained an air operator certificate, the airline plans to operate medium-haul flights to 14 cities using Airbus A320s. Samarkand International Airport serves as its primary hub, and the company aims to begin regular and charter flights to Southeast Asia, Turkey, China, and the Middle East in the current season.