Air Samarkand launches direct flights to Tel Aviv from May 4

Uzbekistan’s fast-growing airline Air Samarkand will begin direct weekly flights between Samarkand and Tel Aviv starting May 4, strengthening tourism and business ties between Uzbekistan and Israel.

The 5.5-hour flight will operate every Sunday using an Airbus A321. Departures from Samarkand are scheduled for 06:00, arriving in Tel Aviv at 09:25, with return flights departing Tel Aviv at 11:20 and landing in Samarkand at 18:40.

CEO Zafar Butayev called the new route “an important step” in growing bilateral relations and meeting demand from business, tourist, and pilgrimage travellers. The launch aligns with growing cooperation between Uzbekistan and Israel, including support for WTO membership and discussions on labour migration.

The new service connects two historic and cultural centres—Tel Aviv, a Mediterranean hub for culture and religion, and Samarkand, a UNESCO World Heritage site on the ancient Silk Road.

This move is part of Air Samarkand’s broader international expansion, which began in 2024 and includes destinations like Istanbul, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Sharm el-Sheikh, and Vietnamese resort cities. The airline also operates domestic and charter services, and is continuing to invest in fleet modernisation and customer experience.