Air Nostrum requests €103 million governmental aid amid continuing coronavirus pandemic

Spanish regional carrier Air Nostrum is requesting €103 million from the Spanish governmental fund called Fasee (Fondo de Apoyo a la Solvencia de Empresas Estratégicas) to overcome the reduction in income caused by the fall of passenger traffic amid the coronavirus pandemic. The airline wants to ensure network connectivity and to guarantee the level of employment.

The delay in economic recovery due to the continuing pandemic has led the airline to claim this temporary financial support. Due to the pandemic, Air Nostrum suffered losses of €129 million in 2020 after six consecutive years of profits.

The company has calculated the amount it requires in the form of loans at €103 million, which the company plans to repay in seven years, according to company sources.