J&C Aero welcomes its 700th aircraft for livery change

J&C Aero, a comprehensive aircraft cabin interior solutions provider, has achieved a significant milestone by completing its 700th aircraft branding project. This achievement was realised through the production and installation of livery on two Bombardier CRJ200s operated by the Spanish regional airline Air Nostrum.

J&C Aero handled the entire project, including in-house production of Air Nostrum’s livery at their printing shop, followed by delivery to Air Nostrum Engineering and Maintenance Operations (ANEM) facilities at Valencia Airport (VLC). Their team then expertly installed the livery elements on Air Nostrum’s two Bombardier CRJ200s, covering various parts of the aircraft.

This accomplishment signifies a major achievement for J&C Aero, which has provided support to nearly 100 customers over the past decade, assisting with the development of new liveries and refurbishing existing ones, along with their installation on a total of 700 regional, narrow-body, and wide-body aircraft.

Vitalijus Malyška, the COO at J&C Aero, expressed pride in the project’s record-breaking results. Notably, livery elements for the second aircraft were produced in just 48 hours, and the application on both aeroplanes was completed within five days. He highlighted the remarkable growth of J&C Aero’s livery department, which began as a small unit with a few engineers and designers and has now evolved into a fully-fledged department capable of handling liveries of varying complexities. Malyška extended gratitude to the team and customers for this achievement.