Footballers “hijack” commercial flight in Spain after their private jet breaks down

In a surreal turn of events, dozens of airline passengers in Spain were left grounded as a football team received preferential treatment, causing public outrage. The incident occurred on the evening of November 4th and drew criticism from both affected passengers and the media.

Air Nostrum, the airline in question, cancelled its Vigo to Madrid flight IB8869 (to be operated by Mitsubishi CRJ-1000 EC-MLC) without a replacement to accommodate the FC Sevilla football team. The team’s chartered plane had malfunctioned and was unfit for use.

Critics accused the airline of allowing the footballers to “cut in line,” leaving stranded customers in Vigo, in the northwest of Spain, late at night. Many passengers had to travel the approximately 600 kilometres between Vigo and Madrid by bus or taxi the following day to avoid missing appointments or intercontinental connecting flights. Reports suggested that between 80 and 95 individuals were affected.

The airline has since acknowledged its “regrettable mistake,” taking full responsibility. They promised to contact all affected passengers the following week to offer compensation for the inconvenience caused and issued a sincere apology. However, some passengers believe that apologies alone are insufficient, given that they were left without a flight due to the airline’s prioritisation of the football team, which remains a point of contention.