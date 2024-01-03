Error at Valladolid airport on a flight to Palma de Mallorca: Ground staff put passengers on a plane to Tenerife

Passengers of flight IB8429 departing on 2 January from Valladolid and bound for Palma de Mallorca were shocked when informed they were on the wrong plane, an Iberia Regional Mitsubishi CRJ-1000 registered EC-MPA heading to Tenerife North as flight IB8570.

Many passengers were returning from vacation and others had work commitments, leading to frustration. The delay lasted over an hour, as passengers were made to disembark, collect luggage at the foot of the aircraft, and undergo security checks again before boarding the right flight IB8429, operated by another Iberia Regional CRJ-1000 registered EC-LKF.

Though the crew apologised, ground staff reportedly laughed off passengers’ concerns. The incident occurred amidst handling worker strikes within the Iberia group, causing flight disruptions for thousands of travellers during the holiday period. Despite this, the airlines managed to resolve 90.9% of affected passengers’ situations.

