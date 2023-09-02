Air Nostrum doubles commitment on Airlander 10 hybrid airships

Air Nostrum Group (Spain), including Hibernian Airlines (Ireland) and Mel Air (Malta), has expanded its reservation agreement with Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) for the Airlander 10, doubling their commitment from 10 to 20 aircraft. The new agreement aims to support the expansion of the Airlander network into the Mediterranean region, including Malta.

Air Nostrum Group is also the first commercial airline partner to join the Airlander 50 Development Partner Programme, a project designed for sustainable freight and passenger transport with minimal infrastructure and low environmental impact.

Discussions have taken place with Malta’s air transport authorities regarding potential route options, such as Malta-Gozo, Malta-Sicily, and links with Italy, Tunisia, and Libya. The Airlander 10 services are expected to commence within five years.

The Airlander 10 and Airlander 50 are seen as eco-friendly options due to their low fuel consumption and operational versatility, including take-off and landing on both land and water. This partnership aligns with sustainability goals in commercial aviation and contributes to reducing emissions.